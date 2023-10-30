Pinarayi Vijayan to Investigate Hamas Leader’s Speech in Malappuram

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced that the police will investigate the recent incident in Malappuram, where a Hamas leader delivered a virtual speech at an event organized by an Islamist group. He stated, “If something wrong has happened, appropriate action would be taken.”

During a press briefing at the Kochi airport, the chief minister accused the BJP of attempting to implicate individuals in false cases for expressing support for Palestine. He emphasized that this would not be tolerated in Kerala. He highlighted the historical support of the state and the country for Palestine and noted the change in the central government’s stance.

In response to questions raised by BJP Chief J.P. Nadda and Union Minister of State for Electronics Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Pinarayi mentioned that the Hamas leader’s address seemed to be a recorded one and needed to be examined. He stated, “We need to understand that issue properly.”

The chief minister clarified that when organizations like Jamaat-e-Islami approach the police for event permissions, they are not denied. Referring to Khaled Mashal’s participation in the protest program in Malappuram, Nadda alleged that the Left government was a “silent spectator,” prompting protests by the BJP-led NDA in Thiruvananthapuram. Chandrasekhar expressed concern that the Kerala government and police allowed the Hamas leader to address a large gathering of youth without intervention.