Violent Mob Targets Queer Pride Attendees in Kerala’s Malappuram

A mob unleashed violence upon participants of the 12th Queer Pride event held in Malappuram on Sunday. The situation escalated to the point where the police had to employ lathicharge to disperse the aggressors.

Outside the event venue, a group of assailants had congregated and attacked participants as they exited the gathering. Simultaneously, another group attempted to disrupt the pride rally that took place in Malappuram on that Sunday evening. The police intervened and took those causing the disturbance into custody.

In anticipation of threats from various organizations, this two-day program was conducted under tight police security. Following a pride rally on Sunday evening, the Queer Pride participants convened outside the town hall compound for a cultural program that extended until 10 pm. The entry was under strict police monitoring. The unfortunate attack transpired after the participants left the venue, and the police acted swiftly to disperse the hostile group.

The police commented, “We took eight persons into custody in the evening and released them late at night. However, we had to employ some force to disperse the group that attacked the participants of the pride program.”

Despite the challenges and threats, the organizers are content that they managed to successfully carry out the event with the support of law enforcement. Diya Sana, one of the organizers, expressed, “We faced severe threats and abuse from different groups for conducting such an event in Malappuram. But we organized the program successfully amid pressure from various groups. The participants are happy and relieved.”

The program encompassed various seminars, art exhibitions, and cultural events, showcasing the resilience of the Queer Pride community.