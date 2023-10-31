Diwali 2023: Remove these items from home to avoid financial loss

Diwali is the festival of lights. It is celebrated across the globe. Deepawali, Deepavali, or Diwali is the festival of lights. ‘Deep’ means ‘light’ and ‘avali’ means ‘a row’. It falls on the last two days of the dark half of the Hindu month of Kartik. This year Diwali is taking place on November 12, 2023.

Diwali lasts for 5 days. It starts from the day of Dhanteras. Dhanteras is also called Dhan Trayodashi is on November 10. Narak Chaturdashi (Chhoti Diwali) is on November 11, Diwali on the third day, Govardhan Puja on November 14 (the fourth day), and it concludes with the festival of Bhai Dooj on November 15 .

Every year, Diwali is celebrated on Kartik Amavasya. This year, Kartik Amavasya’s date is from 02:44 pm on November 12 to 02:56 pm on November 13. Lakshmi Puja will be performed during Pradosh Kaal on November 12, the day of Diwali.

On Diwali, people decorate their homes with colorful lights, rangoli, and flowers. They alsoexchange gifts and sweets with their neighbors and dear ones.

As per astrologers, one must avoid some domestic things from home during Diwali. Try to avoid these things or throw them outside to maintain the sanctity and solemnity of their homes.

Don’ts in the Diwali 2023 Period:

Never lend or borrow money.

Never offer anyone anything just after the sun sets.

Never donate anything that has a sharp edge, is made of leather, or contains fire crackers.

If you want to donate these things, donate them along with sweets.

Keep the place of worship clean and neat.

Avoid scattering anything in the place where you worship the deities.

After the Puja, never sweep the yard or the Puja room with brooms because the blessings you have earned through the Puja may be lost by any means.

Entrance to your home must be left clean.

The signs of OM or SWASTIK must not be created by rangoli on the floors.

The footprints of Goddesses Lakshmi should never be drawn outside your entrance; they should always face the inner ways.

Never eat non-vegetarian during Diwali.

It is not ideal to drink alcohol during Diwali.

One should not clap while singing the hymns of Laxmi, not even during the period of aarti.

Throw away those things from homes that are no longer in use. The things that have been unused for a long time must not be kept at home during the time of Diwali.

Keep your outlets and drains clean. Your kitchen must remain clean by all means. Keep your bathroom clean. All the basins and sinks must be taken care of to avoid the stink.