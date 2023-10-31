Diwali 2023: Simple ideas for decorating your home

Diwali the festival of lights which celebrated by Indians across the globe. Everybody is busy decorating their houses with sparkling lights and other decorative things.

Here are some simple tips to decorate your house this Diwali:

Turn wine glasses into candle holders: Many people have a passion to collect different types of glasses. Those who have glasses at home could turn them as candle holders. You can place it up-side-down and convert them into candle stands. Decorate them by keeping a flower inside each glass and place the candle at the base of the glass.

Fairy lights in the bedroom: Fairy lights or the normal sparkling lights can be used anywhere in the house but these lights give a special effect when you put them in the bedroom. It could keep you calm and away from darkness in the room on Diwali. You can also hang some of your pictures on the lights so that you can go down memory lane and re-live old and beautiful memories.

Reuse glass bottles: Unwanted glass bottles are often used to keep plants in the bedroom or/at any place in your house. You can also use these glass bottles by making it a lamp just beside your bed. You can put fairy lights inside the glass bottle.

Wall Hangings: Any old tin box (cookies box) or a sieve can be used by hanging on a wall and placing a floating candle inside of it, just like in the image below:

Floating Candles in your rooms: Floating Candles can be kept in a bowl of water with flower petals at any corner of the house which gives a feeling of Deepawali.