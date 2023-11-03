Elon Musk says that in future, not many people would need to have a job due to advanced forms of AI

Elon Musk and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak were seated across from each other at the UK Artificial Intelligence Safety Summit in London. During the event, Musk emphasized that in a “future of abundance,” a significant portion of the workforce may no longer require employment due to advanced forms of Artificial Intelligence.

The two were joined by an audience consisting of UK cabinet ministers, tech executives, and the American rapper will.i.am.

Musk stated, “There will come a point where no job is needed. You can have a job if you want to have a job. But the AI will be able to do everything. I don’t know if that makes people comfortable or uncomfortable. It’s both good and bad. One of the challenges in the future will be how do we find meaning in life.”

In addition, Musk and Sunak discussed the potential risks associated with cutting-edge AI models. Musk advocated for the inclusion of a “referee” and an “off switch” in these models to ensure they can be placed into a safe state.

The discussion also touched on the potential benefits of AI, with Musk mentioning that “One of my sons has trouble making friends, and an AI friend would be great for him.”

Elon Musk’s remarks seemed to support and align with the goals and initiatives promoted by the UK Prime Minister. Musk praised London as a desirable destination for AI companies and commended the AI Safety Summit’s achievements. This was notable as Musk had previously made jest of the event just hours before it was set to begin.

Musk also expressed support for Sunak’s decision to invite China to the summit, despite facing criticism from his own party members. Musk stated, “Thank you for inviting them. Having them here is essential. If they’re not participants, it’s pointless.”