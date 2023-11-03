Progress accelerates on Kerala’s lengthiest elevated highway Project

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is making significant progress on the construction of Kerala’s longest elevated highway, extending from Edappally in Ernakulam district to Thuravoor in Alappuzha district. The latest development involves the installation of pier cap beams on the 12.75km Aroor-Thuravoor segment of NH 66, marking a substantial milestone in this ongoing project. Approximately 300 pillars have been completed along this stretch, showcasing the steady advancement of the highway’s construction.

To facilitate construction on this busy route, the Ernakulam district administration has announced a major traffic diversion. Heavy vehicles traveling between Thuravoor and Kundannoor, especially those with containerized bodies exceeding a height of 4.5 meters, will be redirected to take the MC Road via Angamaly. A temporary restriction has been imposed on the use of Aroor for the movement of such vehicles. Additionally, container lorries up to 4.5 meters in height and other large goods vehicles traveling from Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, and Alappuzha must follow an alternate route from Thuravoor, passing through various areas to reach Kundannur Junction.

The NHAI’s progress on the elevated highway project, combined with the traffic diversions implemented for heavy vehicles, underscores the continued development of this critical infrastructure in Kerala.