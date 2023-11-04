Actor Ali Mercchant weds for the third time: Get the details!

Popular actor and ‘Bigg Boss’ sensation Ali Mercchant, known for his roles in ‘Amber Dhara’, ‘Bandini’, ‘Looteri Dulhan’, and more, has embarked on his third journey into matrimony, tying the knot with model Andleeb Zaidi. This marks Ali’s third marriage, as he was previously wed to actor Sara Khan in a memorable Islamic wedding ceremony on ‘Bigg Boss 4’ back in 2010. Their union, however, lasted just two months, culminating in a separation in 2011.

Following this, Ali entered into matrimony with Anam, but the marriage ultimately ended in divorce in 2021. Presently, the 34-year-old actor has shared enchanting snapshots from his dreamy wedding with Andleeb in Lucknow. The images capture the couple in beautifully coordinated traditional Muslim attire. Andleeb exudes charm in an off-white and golden ensemble, complemented by matching jewelry, while Ali adorns a matching sherwani. The pictures showcase their candid moments, radiating happiness and a profound connection, as they gaze into each other’s eyes.

In a heartfelt caption, Ali expressed, “And now we can hang out forever, Happily ever after stars now. #alhumdullilah #justdilAndAli I see us not as promises but as privileges; I get to laugh with you, cry with you, care for you, and share with you. I get to run with you, walk with you, build with you, and live with you. I get to have you be the person I spend the rest of my life with. I get to be there for you and support you. I don’t have to honor and cherish you; I get to because I am in love with you.”

The celebratory post attracted a flood of congratulatory messages in the comments section. Rashami Desai expressed her joy with a heartfelt “Congratulations” and a red heart emoji, while Zeeshan Khan warmly stated, “Congratulations Bhaiii!!!!”. Nyra Banerjee couldn’t contain her excitement, commenting, “Wowww so happy for you Ali,” and Archana Gautam joined in with her congratulations.

On the professional front, Ali was last seen as a contestant on the reality show ‘Lock Ups 1’, hosted by Kangana Ranaut.