Get ready for Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki! Makers unveiled the first glimpse of Rajkumar Hirani’s film

Get ready for the release of Rajkumar Hirani’s latest film featuring Shah Rukh Khan, titled “Dunki.” As a special treat for fans, the makers unveiled the first glimpse of the film on Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday, November 2.

Two days after the initial teaser, titled “Drop 1,” SRK shared two posters from the movie, giving fans a look at the lead cast. The first poster features SRK in the role of Hardy, surrounded by his gang, which includes Manu (played by Taapsee Pannu), Anil Grover as Balli, Vicky Kaushal as Sukhi, and Vikram Kochhar as Buggu. The next poster shows the same gang in a desert setting.

Sharing the posters, Khan wrote, “We look exactly as Raju sir imagined his gang of idiots. There is still much more to share about them.”

The first teaser, “Drop 1,” provides a glimpse into the world of Hardy and his gang, who are dreaming of relocating to London. The teaser begins with a shot of an arid desert landscape, featuring Shah Rukh Khan’s character, Hardy, dressed in black with his gang. As they attempt to escape, a mysterious shooter takes aim, creating an air of suspense. The teaser introduces the characters and provides insights into their lives and the story.

“Dunki” marks Shah Rukh Khan’s first collaboration with director Rajkumar Hirani. The film is produced by Red Chillies Entertainment, Rajkumar Hirani Films, and Jio Studios. “Dunki” is set to release alongside Prabhas starrer “Salaar” on December 21, creating a box office clash between the two highly anticipated films.

“Dunki” is SRK’s third and final film of the year. 2023 has been a remarkable year for Shah Rukh, with his comeback film “Pathaan” breaking box office records and becoming the highest-grossing Hindi movie. This record was subsequently surpassed by SRK’s “Jawan,” cementing his successful return to the big screen after a four-year hiatus.