The artificial intelligence startup of Elon Musk is set to release its first AI model

Elon Musk’s artificial intelligence startup, xAI, is set to unveil its first AI model to select groups on Saturday, October 4. This announcement came from the billionaire and Tesla CEO on Friday, October 3.

This development occurs nearly a year after the launch of OpenAI’s ChatGPT, which revolutionized business operations worldwide and accelerated the adoption of generative AI technology.

OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, was co-founded by Elon Musk in 2015, but he stepped down from its board in 2018.

“In some critical aspects, it (xAI’s new model) is the best currently available,” Musk shared on his X social media platform. He added, “Once it’s out of early beta, xAI’s Grok system will be available to all X Premium+ subscribers.”

Elon Musk has been vocal about his concerns regarding AI efforts by major tech companies and announced earlier this year his plan to launch a “maximum truth-seeking AI” to understand the universe’s workings and compete with Microsoft’s Bing AI and Google’s Bard.

The xAI team, launched in July, comprises individuals with experience at Google’s DeepMind and other prominent AI research firms. While X and xAI are separate entities, they have closely collaborated. xAI has also partnered with Tesla and other companies.

Larry Ellison, Musk’s friend and Oracle co-founder, revealed in September that xAI had signed a contract to train its AI model on Oracle’s cloud.

Elon Musk’s Warnings on AI: During a recent conversation with UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Musk predicted that a future with AI would be characterized by “universal high income” and “an age of abundance.” However, he also issued a warning about “humanoid robots” potentially chasing humans.

Musk suggested that jobs would persist for those who sought personal satisfaction but expressed concern about humanoid robots’ capabilities to follow individuals anywhere. He emphasized the need for a physical off switch for these robots.

“A humanoid robot can basically chase you anywhere. It’s something we should be quite concerned about. If a robot can follow you anywhere, what if they get a software update one day, and they’re not so friendly anymore?” Musk cautioned.

He also noted that finding meaning in life would be one of the future challenges, considering the transformative potential of AI.