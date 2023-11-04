Two detained in Malappuram honey trap case

In a honey trap case, two individuals, namely Mubhshira Jumaila, aged 25, and Palath Harshad, aged 34, have been apprehended. Both suspects originate from the Malappuram and Kozhikode districts, respectively. The charges against them involve intimidating a 27-year-old businessman and extorting money from him. Notably, Jumaila was employed at the victim’s company. The Parappanangadi court has remanded the accused following their arrest. The victim, a native of Peruvallur, filed a complaint with the district police superintendent, leading the Tirurangadi police to initiate an investigation. As per the complaint, Jumaila embezzled Rs 50,000 from her workplace and demanded an additional sum of Rs 15 lakhs from the complainant. The young woman threatened her employer by suggesting that she would publicize an alleged sexual assault if he failed to provide the requested funds. The initial payment of Rs 50,000 was handed over to the accused at Kolappuram. Subsequently, Jumaila and Harshad were lured to Kohinoor with the promise of money, where the Tirurangadi police apprehended them. A team led by SHO KT Sreenivasan, along with SIs NR Sujith and P Ranjith, conducted the investigation.