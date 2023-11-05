Herbal Remedies for Diabetes: Managing Blood Sugar Naturally

Amidst the rising diabetes cases, a recent study highlights the potential of a holistic approach to managing blood sugar levels. Researchers from the Government Ayurvedic College and Hospital in Patna, led by Assistant Professor Prabhas Chandra Pathak, delved into the anti-diabetic properties of herbal formulations. Their findings, published in the International Ayurvedic Medical Journal (IAMJ), shed light on the efficacy of these natural remedies in controlling blood sugar.

The study involved a patient with high blood sugar levels who was prescribed a combination of research-based traditional medicines, including herbal formulations such as BGR-34, Arogyavardhani Vati, and Chandraprabhavati, alongside lifestyle adjustments and a specific diet. After two weeks, the patient’s condition notably improved, with their blood sugar levels dropping significantly, from 254 mg/dl to 124 mg/dl.

The study identified key components in the BGR-34 formulation, such as Daruharidra, Giloe, Vijaysar, Gudmar, Methi, and Majishtha, as having anti-diabetic properties that contributed to the reduction in blood sugar levels. This formulation is developed by India’s research institute, CSIR.

India is grappling with a surge in diabetes cases due to sedentary lifestyles and unhealthy dietary habits, with approximately 72.9 million people affected. During the study, the patient was advised to engage in a daily hour-long walk, which led to a significant decrease in fasting and post-breakfast sugar levels.

The positive outcomes of this treatment plan have prompted researchers to recommend a comprehensive larger study for further evaluation. Notably, a prior study by AIIMS Delhi had already demonstrated the effectiveness of BGR-34 in reducing both sugar levels and obesity.

Sanchit Sharma, Executive Director of Aimil Pharmaceuticals, emphasized the significance of these herbal preparations for diabetic patients, highlighting their potential to enhance immunity and antioxidant levels.