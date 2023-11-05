Know how to get a free Netflix subscription on your smartphone

Mumbai: Leading video on-demand over-the-top streaming service, Netflix has recently stopped the password-sharing services. So now to watch exclusive series and movies on Netflix one must take a paid subscription.

Now, India’s largest telecom network provider, Reliance Jio, has introduced 2 recharge plans for its users which come with a free Netflix subscription. One plan is prepaid and the other is a postpaid plan. Both the recharge plan offers free calling, internet data, free SMS along with free Netflix subscription.

Prepaid plan worth Rs 1,099: This recharge plan comes with a validity of 84 days and has 168GB of data, out of which you can use 2GB of data per day. You get free calling for 84 days along with a mobile subscription to Netflix.

Postpaid plan worth Rs 699: This postpaid Reliance Jio plan comes with a free Netflix plan, along with Amazon Prime Video’s subscription. The plan comes with a free subscription to Jio TV and Jio Cinema as well.