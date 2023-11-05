Shah Rukh Khan Seeks to Learn and Excel from Kamal Haasan

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan, reflecting on his ‘Hey Ram’ co-star Kamal Haasan, openly acknowledges the valuable lessons he’s gaining from the legendary actor while striving to deliver his absolute best. On the occasion of SRK’s 58th birthday, Kamal Haasan extended warm wishes, remarking, “Wishing the Badshah of Bollywood and my friend @iamsrk a very happy birthday! Your charisma, talent, and charm continue to delight your fans worldwide, just like your blockbuster movies. May your day be filled with love and laughter.”

In response to Kamal’s heartfelt message, SRK expressed his gratitude, saying, “Thank u so much sir. Been learning from you and trying to do my best. Love to you and happiness.”

Shifting focus to their professional endeavors, SRK is gearing up for the release of ‘Dunki,’ a film inspired by real-life experiences. ‘Dunki’ weaves together five distinctly unique narratives, blending uproarious comedy with profound emotion and action. This much-anticipated movie is set to hit theaters this Christmas.

Meanwhile, Kamal Haasan is on a busy trajectory with projects like ‘Indian 2,’ ‘KH233,’ and ‘KH234’ in the pipeline, promising an exciting array of cinematic experiences for his fans.