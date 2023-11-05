Tamil Nadu Prepares for Additional Rainfall as Cyclonic Circulation Approaches

A cyclonic circulation over southern Tamil Nadu and its neighboring areas, extending up to 5.8 kilometers above sea level, is expected to bring heavy rainfall to specific locations in the state. On Sunday and Monday, regions including Nilgiris, Erode, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Theni, Dindigul, Salem, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, and Tirupattur districts are set to experience rain. Madurai, Vellore, and Virudhunagar districts, on the other hand, will receive rainfall primarily on Monday. Chennai is also likely to witness moderate rain, thunderstorms, and lightning in certain areas over the next 48 hours.

Valparai in Coimbatore recorded the highest rainfall in the state on Saturday, receiving 39 mm of precipitation from 8.30 am to 5.30 pm. Meanwhile, Madurai experienced heavy rain, leading to waterlogging in various residential areas. Special teams have been deployed in the city to address drainage and channel blockages, with suction machines working around the clock to prevent road waterlogging. In Dindigul, continuous rain caused a tree to fall near the 18th hairpin turn of the Sirumalai Hills Road, resulting in a traffic disruption.

The impact of the heavy rainfall extended to the Nilgiri Mountain Railway Track, where a landslide occurred between Kallar and Coonoor railway stations, leading to the cancellation of two trains between Mettupalayam and Udagamandalam until Monday. Several districts experienced significant rainfall, with Mayiladuthurai receiving 147.9 mm and Nagapattinam receiving 232.1 mm. This continuous rain has posed challenges for Nagapattinam’s farmers who were harvesting Kuruvai paddy, as drying their crops became problematic. Due to these weather conditions, schools in multiple districts, including Theni, Dindigul, Madurai, Sivaganga, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, and Mayiladuthurai, were granted a holiday on Saturday.