IMD forecasts extended period of rain in Kerala over next 5 days

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a forecast indicating that Kerala is likely to experience widespread rainfall over the next five days. This prediction is attributed to a cyclonic circulation prevailing over northern Tamil Nadu and adjoining areas. Just a day earlier, heavy rains in the state led to landslides in various regions of the Idukki district in Kerala, resulting in casualties and damage to numerous homes.

According to the IMD, Kerala can expect widespread moderate to medium rainfall over the next five days, with heavy rains likely at isolated locations from November 6 to 9. An orange alert has been issued for Ernakulam and Palakkad districts, signifying very heavy rains ranging from 12 cm to 20 cm, while yellow alerts have been issued in nine other districts, indicating heavy rainfall between 6 to 11 cm.

The recent heavy rainfall in Kerala on November 5 resulted in landslides in parts of the high-range Idukki district, leading to the tragic loss of one life. A 55-year-old man perished when his home in ward 7 of the Santhanpara grama panchayat was swept away in a landslide. Additionally, several homes were severely damaged, and roads were obstructed in the affected area. In response, local authorities are taking steps to assess and address the situation, including restricting nighttime travel on a specific state highway due to landslide risks.

Last month, Kerala experienced varied levels of rainfall, with some districts receiving normal or even excess rainfall, while others faced a deficiency. Data from the IMD website revealed that Alappuzha and Ernakulam received excess rainfall, while Thiruvananthapuram and Pathanamthitta witnessed large excess rainfall. The Wayanad district was the only area in the state that encountered deficient rainfall during that period up to November 5. Excess rainfall is characterized by a 20 percent to 59 percent increase from the normal seasonal value, while large excess represents an increase of 60 percent or more.