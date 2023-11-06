Ragi Elixir: A Sweet Solution for Anemia

Incorporating ragi, the highly nutritious millet, into your daily diet can provide numerous benefits, and it has the potential to soothe your muscles and promote relaxation, making it an ideal choice after a taxing day. Notably, it’s a rich source of iron, making it particularly advantageous for individuals dealing with anemia. What’s even more appealing is that preparing this wholesome ragi drink is a straightforward task. As the saying goes, “Simplicity is the ultimate sophistication.” Here’s how you can create this revitalizing concoction:

**Ingredients**

– 2 ½ cups water

– 2 tbsp millet powder

– Jaggery (as per taste)

– Sugar (as per taste)

– Salt (as per taste)

**Preparation**

1. Begin by mixing the millet powder into the water.

2. Subsequently, bring this mixture to a boil, reducing it to one cup. While doing so, ensure that you stir continuously to prevent the formation of any lumps.

3. Depending on your preference, you can add jaggery, sugar, or salt to taste.

4. This nourishing drink can be savored while it’s still hot or after it has cooled down.

In the words of simplicity and nutrition, this ragi elixir is both easy to prepare and beneficial for your well-being. Enjoy!