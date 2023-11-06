Stock Market: Equity indices end higher for third day in a row

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices ended higher for the third consecutive session on November 6. As per market experts, elevated risk appetite among investors, positive trend in the global markets and fall in the US bond yields supported the Indian equity indices.

BSE Sensex ended at 64,958.69, up 594.91 points or 0.92%. NSE Nifty settled at 19,411.80, up 181.20 points or 0.94 About 2378 shares advanced, 1285 shares declined, and 164 shares remained unchanged. Top gainers were Divis Laboratories, Hero MotoCorp, Eicher Motors, Larsen & Toubro and Axis Bank. Top losers were SBI, HUL, Tata Motors, Cipla and Titan Company.

Except PSU Bank all other sectoral indices ended higher with pharma, capital goods, metal, oil & gas, power and realty up 1% each. PSU Bank sector settled 1% lower. BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices rose 1% each.