Two injured while dousing out fire at Surat Multiplex

On Sunday, a cinema on the fourth floor of a mall in the Pal area of Surat, Gujarat, caught fire. According to officials, two firefighters suffered minor injuries during the effort to put out the fire, as reported by the PTI news agency.

The Time Cinema multiplex, which has seven screens and is situated on the top level of Fortune Mall, had a fire at approximately nine in the morning.

According to sub fire officer Girish Sailor, eight fire engines were dispatched to put out the fire, which was thought to have started as a result of a short circuit.

He said that it took over two and a half hours to put out the fire. With the use of a hydraulic platform, the fire service contained the fire.