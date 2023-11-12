Unlock Your Hair’s Personality: Employ These Hacks for Hassle-Free Styling!

Discover the diverse personalities of your hair, navigating seasonal shifts with tips from Dyson’s Global Lead Stylist, Amy Johnson.

**Drying Techniques:**

Choose the right brush for your desired style – a wide-tooth comb for detangling, a round brush for volume, and a paddle brush for a smoother look. Amy recommends using the Airwrap multi-styler for a hassle-free blow-dry, suggesting, “If you’re not confident with a hair dryer and brush, try the smoothing brush attachment.”

**Hair Care Essentials:**

Switching to a silk pillowcase retains moisture, and a leave-in conditioner combats humidity. Amy advises, “The Coanda smoothing dryer attachment on the Airwrap multi-styler hides flyaways caused by humidity, ensuring a gorgeous, voluminous look.”

**Styling Techniques:**

Sectioning your hair is crucial for manageability. Amy suggests, “The smaller the section, the easier to style. Larger sections for fine hair, and smaller for thick, coarse, and curly hair.” For beachy curls, apply mousse or spray before styling, and use the cold shot button on the Airwrap multi-styler to set curls in place.

**Heat Protection:**

Opt for intelligent heat control tools to minimize damage. Amy notes, “The Airwrap multi-styler is a great choice for styling while protecting hair from excessive heat damage.”

**Festive Hairstyles:**

For Diwali festivities, Amy recommends a Soft Updo and Casually Elegant styles achievable at home with the Airwrap multi-styler.

**Soft Updo:**

Start by drying hair with the Airwrap. Section, create outward curls with the round brush, pinning each curl until dry. Tie into a low-side ponytail, twist and secure halves. Add flowers for a traditional touch.

**Casually Elegant:**

Blow-dry with the pre-styling dryer attachment, create inward curls with the Airwrap barrel, then brush through with the smoothing brush. Seal the look with a setting spray.

Elevate your hair routine with these expert hacks and festive styles!