Australia’s biggest port operators restart its operations after a massive cyber attack

One of Australia’s major port operators, DP World Australia, is gradually resuming operations after a substantial cyberattack last week, affecting ports in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, and Fremantle. Cargo and containers were stranded on docks as the company disconnected its internet due to unauthorized access, leading to a system shutdown.

On Monday, limited operations resumed in Brisbane and Fremantle, primarily focusing on the movement of imports and exports. However, in Sydney and Melbourne, operations were restricted to imports. DP World informed some members that it might take two more weeks before accepting export cargo at Port Botany in Sydney.

The cyberattack has particularly impacted port operations crucial for the upcoming holiday and Christmas season, leading to concerns about potential delays. Despite ongoing recovery efforts, some customers remain frustrated due to the possibility of disruptions caused by protected industrial action by dock workers in the coming days. To address the backlog resulting from the outage and industrial action, DP World may subcontract work to competing stevedore companies, such as Patrick.

The Australian government is coordinating the stevedore’s response, and the Australian Cyber Security Centre is providing technical advice in the aftermath of the cyberattack.