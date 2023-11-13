IIM Jammu partners with SIDBI to introduce STEM program for youth in J&K and Ladakh

IIM Jammu and the Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) have joined forces to introduce a specialized one-year Skill to Enterprise Module (STEM) program for students in Jammu and Kashmir, as well as Ladakh, according to an announcement on Monday. The program is set to commence in two batches, starting on December 4 and December 19, respectively, at the institute’s campuses in Srinagar and Jammu.

Crafted to empower students with essential knowledge for initiating and expanding their businesses in the future, the STEM program will offer a comprehensive curriculum. It includes four weeks of residential training and an additional eight weeks of virtual training, focusing on aspects such as business management, compliance, finance, planning, and strategic elements, as explained by an official. The initiative is particularly geared towards individuals who have completed technical courses and possess valuable skill sets but lack the resources and knowledge to kickstart their enterprises. It also aims to provide an opportunity for those aspiring to achieve financial independence and make a positive impact in their communities through entrepreneurship.

The official emphasized that candidate selection would be based on the readiness of their ideas, with experts offering guidance through industry mentorship and incubation. Additionally, the trained participants will be linked to financial institutions through Credit Connect Schemes, facilitating their business endeavors.Described as a joint effort between IIM Jammu and SIDBI, the STEM program is designed to train a total of 60 selected participants over a year, free of cost, marking a significant collaboration to foster entrepreneurship and skill development in the region.