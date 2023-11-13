Indian Meteorological Department issues rainfall alert for several states: Full list

New Delhi: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued rainfall alerts for several states in country including Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Mahe, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal. Andaman and Nicobar Island. The national weather agency has also advised fishermen not to venture into areas such as South Andaman sea and adjoining North Andaman sea.

IMD has predicted a formation of a low pressure area over Southeast Bay of Bengal on Tuesday. It is expected to move west-northwestwards and intensify into a depression over Central and adjoining South Bay of Bengal around November 16.

New Delhi will experience mainly clear sky today. The maximum and minimum temperatures would be around 27 and 14 degrees Celsius respectively. The dry weather is most likely to prevail over Sikkim and Sub Himalayan West Bengal.

The dry weather-like conditions will prevail over Jammu and Kashmir. The maximum and minimum temperatures of Srinagar would be 18 and 1 degrees Celsius followed by Jammu (Max 28 and Min 11), Muzaffarabad (Max 26 and Min 10) and Mirpur (Max 28 and Min 13).