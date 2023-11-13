Mohammed Siraj Faces Injury Concerns

Indian fast bowler Mohammed Siraj encountered a worrisome moment during the clash against the Netherlands in Bengaluru on Sunday night. The incident unfolded when, attempting a catch off Kuldeep Yadav’s delivery, he took a blow to the throat after Max O’Dowd swung aggressively.

The discomfort on Siraj’s face was evident post the missed catch, prompting immediate attention from the physio on the sidelines. After a brief hiatus, Siraj returned to the field several overs later.

Unfortunately, Siraj’s challenges persisted as he missed another catch, this time off the bowling of Jasprit Bumrah, giving Sybrand Engelbrech a lifeline.

Despite the setbacks, there was a silver lining for India as Siraj resumed bowling later in the innings. Given his pivotal role in the team’s bowling attack, his recovery is crucial. Looking ahead, India is set to face New Zealand in the first semifinal in Mumbai on Wednesday, aiming to overcome the 2019 World Cup semifinal defeat to the Kiwis.