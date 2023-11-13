Rainfall likely to occur in coastal districts from Nov 16-18

The India Meteorological Department has reported that a cyclonic circulation over the south Andaman Sea is expected to strengthen into a low-pressure area, potentially evolving into a depression over the central Bay of Bengal on Thursday. According to Regional Met Director G K Das, this system is likely to bring light to moderate rainfall to the coastal districts of West Bengal from November 16-18. Das emphasized the IMD’s vigilant monitoring of the system’s direction and intensity. The bulletin from the IMD stated that the existing cyclonic circulation over the south Andaman Sea is anticipated to intensify, transforming into a low-pressure area and subsequently developing into a depression. The movement is projected to be west-northwestwards into the central Bay of Bengal. As a precautionary measure, fishermen are advised against venturing into the sea during this period due to the potential for squally weather in significant parts of the Bay of Bengal and Andaman Sea.