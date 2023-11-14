Alien-hunting physicist claims to have found the source of a UFO

Former head of astronomy at Harvard and physicist known for his work on alien-hunting, Avi Loeb, has made another claim, asserting that he has identified the source of a UFO responsible for a mysterious ‘boom’ sound that rattled windows in New England for approximately 12 seconds.

On the evening of October 20, residents reported an unusual sound, and Harvard University’s astronomical instrument recorded the noise, confirming it did not resemble sounds from birds, wind, or aircraft.

While investigating the UFO’s origin, Loeb disclosed that the explosive energy, equivalent to 2,400 pounds of TNT, was detected within a 10-mile radius. At the time of the sound detection, the UFO was moving at a speed of 1,115 feet per second.

Loeb concluded that the energy release likely originated from a meteor that exploded during the Orionid shower, peaking on October 21. The Galileo Project observatory, led by Loeb, captured the sound using an ultra-sensitive microphone he installed on the Harvard University campus building.

Andy Mead, the system’s designer, contacted Loeb on October 21 after noticing unusual observations from the sensors. Mead mentioned receiving messages about a viral sound in New England and highlighted a post by the Mount Washington Observatory that generated significant online engagement.

Reportedly, people heard the explosion around 7:43 pm ET on October 20. Mead informed Loeb about a compelling 12-second sound captured by the AMOS system during this time. The findings suggest that the mysterious boom may have originated from a meteor explosion linked to the Orionid shower.