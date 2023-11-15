NASA and ISRO collaborate for joint space mission to map earth every 12 days

The NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar (NISAR) is scheduled for launch in the first quarter of 2024 following necessary tests, with a focus on vibration-related assessments, as per NASA officials. Phil Barela, NASA NISAR Project Manager, mentioned that ISRO is targeting the first quarter of the upcoming year for the launch. The mission, set to launch not earlier than January from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota aboard the ISRO Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle Mark-II, has a three-year duration. It aims to survey Earth’s land and ice-covered surfaces every 12 days after a 90-day satellite commissioning period.

Key tests, including vibration testing, are underway, with additional performance tests required. Battery and simulation tests are essential to ensure system functionality. NISAR, a joint development by ISRO and NASA, is a Low Earth Orbit (LEO) observatory designed to map the entire globe in 12 days. It will provide consistent data for understanding changes in Earth’s ecosystems, including carbon storage, ice mass, vegetation biomass, sea level rise, and natural hazards like earthquakes and tsunamis. NISAR’s instruments include Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR), L-band SAR, S-band SAR, and Antenna reflector, capable of detecting minor changes, even as small as one centimeter, from space. Weighing approximately 2,800 kg, the SUV-size satellite will be powered by two solar arrays generating about four kilowatts of power.