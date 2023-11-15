Octogenarian Woman Challenges CPM’s Smear Campaign in Welfare Pension Protest, Heads to High Court.

Mariyakutty, an 85-year-old woman, is taking legal action against the CPM for their ‘propaganda’ following her welfare pension protest over delayed disbursal. Alongside Annamma Ouseph, they protested in Adimaly town, holding earthen pots to draw attention to the prolonged delay.

The CPM blamed Jincy Mathew, chairperson of the Adimaly grama panchayat development committee, for the pension delay, citing her alleged interference in the mustering process. Misinformation circulated, suggesting Mariyakutty owned land and houses, later debunked by the Mannamkandam village officer.

Mariyakutty plans to approach the Kerala High Court, seeking timely pension disbursal, and action against false information about her financial status. Rumors about her daughter’s employment abroad prompted Mariyakutty to request the CPM’s assistance in locating her.

Hailing from underprivileged backgrounds, Mariyakutty and Annamma Ouseph rely on government social security and widow pension schemes. Amidst a four-month delay in welfare pensions, the women, who make a living crafting bamboo products, opted for protest. The Youth Congress has pledged legal aid support for their cause.