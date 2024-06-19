Salman Khan Commences Filming ‘Sikandar’

Salman Khan has officially begun shooting for his upcoming movie “Sikandar,” the actor announced on Wednesday. Directed by A R Murugadoss, known for films like “Ghajini” and “Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty,” Salman will be portraying the lead role in the film.

Scheduled for release on Eid 2025, “Sikandar” is being produced under Sajid Nadiadwala’s banner, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. The movie also stars Rashmika Mandanna, acclaimed for her role in “Pushpa: The Rise.”

Taking to Instagram, Salman expressed his excitement for the project, sharing a photo alongside Sajid Nadiadwala and director A R Murugadoss. The official Instagram page of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment also posted the picture, referring to the trio as “The Sikandar Trio” directly from the film’s sets.

Salman Khan’s last major appearance on the big screen was in 2023’s “Tiger 3,” while Rashmika Mandanna was recently seen in the film “Animal,” also released in the same year.