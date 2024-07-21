Broccoli-chickpea stir fry recipe

Here’s a simple and delicious recipe for a broccoli-chickpea stir fry:

Ingredients:

– 2 cups broccoli florets

– 1 can (15 oz) chickpeas, drained and rinsed

– 2 tablespoons olive oil or vegetable oil

– 1 bell pepper, sliced (optional)

– 1 medium onion, sliced

– 3 cloves garlic, minced

– 1 tablespoon ginger, minced

– 2 tablespoons soy sauce or tamari

– 1 tablespoon hoisin sauce (optional)

– 1 tablespoon sesame seeds (optional)

– 2 green onions, chopped (for garnish)

– Salt and pepper to taste

– Cooked rice or quinoa for serving

Instructions:

1. Prepare the Vegetables:

– Cut the broccoli into bite-sized florets. If using bell pepper, slice it thinly.

2. Cook the Broccoli:

– Heat 1 tablespoon of oil in a large skillet or wok over medium-high heat.

– Add the broccoli florets and stir-fry for about 4-5 minutes until they are bright green and tender-crisp. Remove from the skillet and set aside.

3. Cook the Chickpeas:

– In the same skillet, add the remaining oil.

– Add the sliced onion and cook until translucent, about 2 minutes.

– Add the minced garlic and ginger, and cook for another 1 minute until fragrant.

– Add the chickpeas and cook for about 5 minutes, stirring occasionally.

4. Combine and Season:

– Return the cooked broccoli to the skillet.

– Add soy sauce and hoisin sauce (if using). Stir everything together and cook for an additional 2-3 minutes, until everything is well-coated and heated through.

– Season with salt and pepper to taste.

5. Serve:

– Transfer the stir fry to serving plates.

– Garnish with sesame seeds and chopped green onions.

– Serve over cooked rice or quinoa.

Enjoy your healthy and flavorful broccoli-chickpea stir fry!