Broccoli-chickpea stir fry recipe

Here’s a simple and delicious recipe for a broccoli-chickpea stir fry:
Ingredients:
– 2 cups broccoli florets
– 1 can (15 oz) chickpeas, drained and rinsed
– 2 tablespoons olive oil or vegetable oil
– 1 bell pepper, sliced (optional)
– 1 medium onion, sliced
– 3 cloves garlic, minced
– 1 tablespoon ginger, minced
– 2 tablespoons soy sauce or tamari
– 1 tablespoon hoisin sauce (optional)
– 1 tablespoon sesame seeds (optional)
– 2 green onions, chopped (for garnish)
– Salt and pepper to taste
– Cooked rice or quinoa for serving
Instructions:
1. Prepare the Vegetables:
– Cut the broccoli into bite-sized florets. If using bell pepper, slice it thinly.
2. Cook the Broccoli:
– Heat 1 tablespoon of oil in a large skillet or wok over medium-high heat.
– Add the broccoli florets and stir-fry for about 4-5 minutes until they are bright green and tender-crisp. Remove from the skillet and set aside.
3. Cook the Chickpeas:
– In the same skillet, add the remaining oil.
– Add the sliced onion and cook until translucent, about 2 minutes.
– Add the minced garlic and ginger, and cook for another 1 minute until fragrant.
– Add the chickpeas and cook for about 5 minutes, stirring occasionally.
4. Combine and Season:
– Return the cooked broccoli to the skillet.
– Add soy sauce and hoisin sauce (if using). Stir everything together and cook for an additional 2-3 minutes, until everything is well-coated and heated through.
– Season with salt and pepper to taste.
5. Serve:
– Transfer the stir fry to serving plates.
– Garnish with sesame seeds and chopped green onions.
– Serve over cooked rice or quinoa.
Enjoy your healthy and flavorful broccoli-chickpea stir fry!
