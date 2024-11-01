Emirate in UAE announces 50% discount on traffic fines

Dubai: Ajman Police announced a 50 per cent discount on traffic fines. The discount scheme will start from November 4 and end on December 15, 2024 .

Ajman Police said the discount covers all the fines on violations committed in Ajman before October 31. This new initiative also covers the cancellation of the seizure of registered vehicles and traffic points.

It doesn’t cover the “aggravated violations”. The aggravated violations that are not included in the decision are recklessly driving a light or heavy vehicle, truck drivers overtaking in a place where overtaking is prohibited, exceeding the maximum speed limit by more than 80kmph, and making changes to the vehicle without prior authorisation.

The authority called on all vehicle owners to take advantage of the decision to pay accumulated violations, and to comply with traffic rules to ensure traffic safety.

On October 1, 26 locations have been identified for installing electronic gates to catch traffic violators in Ajman as part of the smart monitoring system that was activated on October 1. Ajman Police urged everyone to adhere to traffic rules and regulations.

Using phones or any other distractions while driving will lead to a Dh400 fine and four black points on the driving licence, according to federal law. The law also states that all passengers in a car are required to wear seat belts including those sitting in the rear seat, failing which the driver of the vehicle will be fined Dh400 and given four black points.