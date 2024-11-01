Emirate in UAE hikes taxi fares

Dubai: The transport authority in Ajman has hiked the taxi fares. The authority increased the taxi fares for November by cost 0.2 fils per kilometre. The per kilometre fare in Ajman will be Dh1.77 a slight rise from last month’s Dh1.75 rate.

This small increase in fares is taking place after prices dropped for two consecutive months. Earlier the Fuel Price Committee in the UAE announced new fuel prices.

The revised fuel price is applicable all over the country, from November 1 are as follows:

Super 98 petrol will cost Dh2.74 a litre, compared to Dh2.66 in October.

Special 95 petrol will cost Dh2.63 per litre, compared to the current rate of Dh2.54.

E-Plus 91 petrol will cost Dh2.55 a litre, compared to Dh2.47 a litre in October.

Depending on the type of vehicle, getting a full tank of petrol in November will cost you between Dh4.08 and Dh6.66 more than last month.