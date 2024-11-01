Wizz Air Abu Dhabi announces winter sale with 20% discount

Abu Dhabi: Low-budget air carrier based in the UAE, Wizz Air Abu Dhabi announced winter schedule with a 20 per cent discount on all flights. This flash promotion will be available to WIZZ Discount Club members on October 30 and open to all travellers on October 31, applying to flights departing from November 10, 2024 to March 31, 2025.

Tickets can be booked through wizzair.com and the WIZZ app, with fares starting from AED 89. The expanded winter schedule offers a 40 per cent increase in flights to popular destinations, including Larnaca, the Maldives, Bishkek, Baku, Kutaisi, Tashkent, Cairo, and Athens.

Expanded winter schedule:

Route Operating Days Flights per week

Abu Dhabi – Yerevan Monday to Sunday 14 times

Abu Dhabi – Baku Monday to Sunday 17 times

Abu Dhabi – Bishkek Monday to Sunday 7 times

Abu Dhabi – Kutaisi Monday to Sunday 12 times

Abu Dhabi – Larnaca Monday to Sunday 7 times

Abu Dhabi – Maldives Monday to Sunday 7 times

Abu Dhabi – Sphinx Monday to Sunday 9 times

Abu Dhabi – Tashkent Monday to Sunday 9 times

The airline recently expanded its WIZZ MultiPass subscription service, allowing regular travellers to lock in a fixed price on flights and baggage across multiple destinations from the UAE. Passengers using the ticket-only fare can save up to forty percent on popular routes. Passengers booking with Wizz Air Abu Dhabi can use WIZZ Flex to change flights up to three hours before departure without any fee, with the fare reimbursed in airline credit.

Based in the UAE, Wizz Air Abu Dhabi provides low-cost flights to destinations including Alexandria, Almaty, Amman, Aqaba, Athens, Baku, Belgrade, Bishkek, Cairo, Cluj, and Dammam, as well as Kutaisi, Larnaca, Male, Madinah, Nur Sultan, Samarkand, Sarajevo, Sohag, Tashkent, Turkistan, Tirana, Yerevan, and more.