Xylem Learning is helping students to achieve their dream

Kozhikode: South Asia’s largest educational platform, Xylem Learning is helping youngsters to achieve their dream. The institution based in Kozhikode, Kerala has helped to secure highest marks in India for CA foundation September 2024 examination.

Vipindas from karimba, Palakkad district had also secured 1st rank in the CBSE Plus two exams. Vipindas’s father Shivadas, had to undergo an amputation due to illness, which rendered him unable to work. Vipindas has to take care of his father and amid these difficulties he achieved the top rank in South India.

Recognizing Vipin’s aspirations to become a chartered accountant, Xylem Learning stepped in to provide significant support. The organization not only facilitated his studies for the CA course but also provided accommodation and covered other essential expenses. This initiative is part of the “My Happiness Project,” launched by Dr. Ananthu SKumar, CEO of Xylem.

The project aims to assist students from underprivileged backgrounds in overcoming challenges and achieving their educational goals. Dr. Ananthu emphasized that this initiative has made a meaningful impact, enabling many students to pursue their dreams despite difficult circumstances.

In addition to aiding students, the project also seeks to support schools with limited resources, helping homeless students find housing and providing medical assistance. As part of this initiative, the project was able to allocate one lakh rupees for the treatment of Vipin’s father, Shivadas.

The revolutionary impact of Xylem in the NEET and JEE sectors is now making waves in commerce education as well. Under the guidance of “Xylem Commerce Pro” program, numerous students in Kochi and Kozhikode have excelled in courses like CA, ACCA, and CMA, achieving high ranks at both national and international levels.