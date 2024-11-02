India-US joint military exercise Vajra Prahar to commence in Idaho

India and the United States began their 15th joint military exercise, Vajra Prahar, on November 2 at the Orchard Combat Training Center in Idaho. Colonel Sudhir Chamoli, spokesperson for the Indian Army, confirmed that an Indian Army contingent had departed for the U.S. to participate in the 21-day exercise. This is the second major exercise between the two nations’ armies this year, following *Yudh Abhyas* in Rajasthan in September. The previous *Vajra Prahar* exercise was held in Umroi, Meghalaya, in December 2023.

The 2024 *Vajra Prahar* exercise involves 45 personnel from each country, with India’s Special Forces units and the U.S. Army’s Green Berets participating. According to Col. Chamoli, the exercise is designed to foster military cooperation through the exchange of special operations tactics and enhance interoperability. Training will focus on operations in desert and semi-desert environments and include joint tactical drills, joint mission planning, and an emphasis on high physical fitness.

Throughout the exercise, the troops will conduct a range of missions, including reconnaissance, unmanned aerial systems deployment, and psychological warfare tactics. The drills also feature Joint Terminal Attack Controller operations and sharing best practices. The exercise aims to strengthen the bonds between Indian and U.S. soldiers and improve their combined special operations capabilities through mutual learning and teamwork.