Big Ticket Abu Dhabi: Keralite wins Dh20 million

Abu Dhabi: An Indian expat from Kerala won the grand prize of Dh20 million in the Big Ticket draw. Prince Kolassery Sebastian won the fortune with ticket ‘197281,’ which he purchased on October 4. He will share the prize money with his ten colleagues.

UAE national Nasser Alsuwaidi, who held ticket number 015355 won a Range Rover Velar worth Dh355,000.

For its December draw, Big Ticket Abu Dhabi will be giving away its biggest grand prize this year. One lucky winner will bag a whopping Dh25 million. Aside from the jackpot, Big Ticket will offer daily giveaways of 24K gold bars, each weighing 250g. From November 1 to November 28, the draw will also offer a ‘buy two, get two’ deal, in which participants purchasing two tickets will get another two – free!

On purchasing two tickets worth Dh1,000 between November 1 and November 28, participants will automatically enter the weekly draws for the newly introduced Big Win Contest. One winner will be selected each week, resulting in a total of four winners who will join The Big Win live draw on December 3. Each winner in The Big Win contest during the live draw on December 3 will receive guaranteed prizes ranging from Dh20,000 to Dh150,000.

Tickets can be purchased online only through www.bigticket.ae or by visiting the in-store counters at Zayed International Airport and Al Ain Airport.