Indian Army deploys 550 ‘ASMI’ pistols for northern border troops

Supporting the government’s Atmanirbharta (self-reliance) initiative, the Indian Army has inducted 500 locally developed “Asmi” machine pistols for use by troops in Northern Command. Created by DRDO’s Bhupinder Singh and Army Colonel Prasad Bansod, the Asmi pistol is crafted for close-quarters combat and special operations. The Hyderabad-based company Lokesh Machines manufactures the Asmi, aligning with India’s push toward self-sufficiency in defense production.

Weighing only 2 kg, the Asmi is designed with a unique semi-bullpup structure, making it operable with one hand as both a pistol and submachine gun. This compact weapon features a 30-round magazine and fires at a rate of 600 rounds per minute in automatic mode. It uses 9x19mm ammunition, compatible with NATO specifications, making it versatile for various operational requirements.

The Asmi pistol, first showcased at an Army innovation event in Delhi in 2021, costs about Rs 50,000 per unit. Its induction demonstrates the Army’s dedication to promoting indigenous technology and achieving greater self-reliance in defense capabilities, aligning with India’s broader goals of domestic innovation and manufacturing in the defense sector.