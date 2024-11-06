Terrorist killed during encounter in Kashmir

Srinagar: One terrorist has been killed in an encounter on November 6 morning in Jammu & Kashmir’s Bandipora region. the Indian Army, Jammu & Kashmir police and the CRPF are jointly conducting Operation Kaitsan, which is still in progress.

‘OP Kaitsan, Bandipora. One terrorist has been eliminated by the security forces in the ongoing Operation. Operation is in progress,’ Indian Army’s Chinar Corps said on social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter).

Operation Kaitsan was launched on November 5 in the general area of Chuntawadi Kaitsan, Bandipora following an encounter between Security Forces and terrorists, as per the report.

‘Based on specific intelligence input regarding presence of terrorists in general area Kaitsan forest, a joint operation was launched by Indian Army, Jammu & Kashmir Police and CRPF in general area Chuntawadi Kaitsan, Bandipora. Contact was established and firefight ensued. Operation is in progress,’ according to the Chinar Corps of the Indian Army said.

On November 5, Jammu and Kashmir police along with 22RR and 92 BN of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) apprehended one terrorist associate identified as Ashiq Hussain Wani who is a resident of Tujar Shareef in J-K’s Sopore. On November 2, two terrorists were killed by security forces during an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

On October 29, the security forces neutralised three terrorists in a high-stakes encounter in Akhnoor, Jammu and Kashmir, following an attack on an Army convoy. On October 20, a doctor and six construction workers were killed when terrorists attacked a tunnel construction site on the Srinagar-Leh national highway in the Ganderbal district.