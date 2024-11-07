This country to ban Facebook, Instagram and TikTok for children under 16

Sydney: Australian government has decided impose a ban on social media for children under 16. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said this on Thursday. The government will introduce new laws banning children under 16 from using Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

‘This one is for the mums and dads. Social media is doing real harm to kids and I’m calling time on it. The onus will be on social media platforms to demonstrate they are taking reasonable steps to prevent access. The onus won’t be on parents or young people,’ Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese told reporters.

Albanese said the new laws would be presented to state and territory leaders this week, before being introduced to parliament in late November. Legislation will be introduced into parliament this year, with the laws coming into effect 12 months after it is ratified by lawmakers, he added. There will be no exemptions for users who have parental consent.