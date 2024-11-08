Canadian Police Criticized for Arresting Indian in Brampton Hate Incitement Instead of Khalistanis

There are rising tensions between pro-India and pro-Khalistan groups in Canada. Recent violence erupted outside a Hindu temple in Brampton during a protest by pro-Khalistan activists. The violence led to multiple arrests and the suspension of a police officer. In response, the Indian consulate cancelled planned events, citing a lack of security guarantees from Canadian authorities.

Peel police arrested a 57-year-old man for allegedly using a loudspeaker to incite violence against Sikh temples during the protest. He has been released on bail and will appear in court later. Arrest warrants have also been issued for two other individuals connected to the protest, who are wanted for making threats and conspiracy charges.

The Peel police chief expressed concerns that holding events at religious venues could worsen tensions and recommended finding alternative locations.