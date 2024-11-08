Food Kits Featuring Karnataka Leaders Seized in Priyanka Gandhi’s Wayanad

Election officials and police seized approximately 30 food packets on Thursday in Wayanad, near the home of a Congress leader. These packets, which displayed images of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, and Congress leaders Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi, contained essential items such as tea, rice, and sugar. Found at a flour mill close to the Congress leader’s residence, the kits were reportedly prepared for distribution. This incident has intensified political friction, with Kerala’s ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) alleging that the Congress intended to use the distribution of these kits for electoral gain, while the Congress party maintains they were meant for victims of recent landslides.

The LDF claims that distributing such aid kits before the elections could potentially sway voters, particularly in Wayanad, where Rahul Gandhi previously held office and enjoys strong support. Congress has responded by emphasizing that the kits were solely for humanitarian relief. Meanwhile, Priyanka Gandhi’s active engagement in Wayanad during recent campaigns has underscored Congress’s continued support for the region, further fueling political scrutiny.

Separately, Rahul Gandhi addressed claims about his economic stance, countering BJP allegations of being anti-business. Speaking from Delhi, he clarified his support for fair competition and employment opportunities, rejecting monopolistic practices that stifle industry growth. Gandhi highlighted that his objection is not to businesses themselves but to concentrated corporate power, advocating instead for balanced growth, job creation, and economic fairness. This message comes amid concerns voiced by prominent industrialists regarding monopolistic practices, adding complexity to Congress’s position as election dynamics evolve.