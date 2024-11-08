Indian Consulate in Toronto Suspends Services Due to Security Concerns

Due to security concerns, the Indian Consulate General in Toronto has canceled some of its scheduled services, including consular camps, after Canadian authorities failed to provide adequate protection for Indian diplomats. The consulate cited security agencies’ inability to ensure minimum safety for community camp organizers, prompting the decision to suspend these services. The consular camps, which provide vital assistance to Indian nationals and people of Indian origin with services like pension support and documentation, were disrupted by violent anti-India elements in Brampton on November 3rd.

The violent disruption of the consular camp, co-organized by the Hindu Sabha Mandir, led to a strong condemnation from Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who called the incident “cowardly” and reaffirmed that such acts would not weaken India’s resolve. Modi also urged the Canadian government to ensure justice and maintain the rule of law. Indian diplomats in Canada have been facing threats from Khalistani supporters, and their surveillance by local authorities has been deemed unacceptable by the Indian government. External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar, who is currently in Australia, also expressed dissatisfaction with Canada’s lack of evidence in its accusations against India.

Amid these tensions, Canada’s recent move to block social media handles of Australia Today, which aired an interview with Dr. Jaishankar discussing India-Canada relations, has sparked criticism from India. Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal accused Canada of hypocrisy in its approach to freedom of speech. Dr. Jaishankar also pointed out Canada’s tolerance for anti-India elements and criticized the surveillance of Indian diplomats, asserting that it was an unacceptable breach of diplomatic norms.