Canada Ends SDS Program, Affects 90% of Indian Students

Canada has officially terminated the Student Direct Stream (SDS) program as of November 8, a move that significantly impacts prospective international students, particularly from India. The decision affects around 90% of students from India, especially those from Punjab, who typically used the SDS for faster processing of their study permits. This sudden change has raised concerns for students already in Canada under the SDS, as their future prospects are uncertain.

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) explained that the SDS was introduced in 2018 to expedite the processing of study permits for eligible international students from select countries. However, with the termination of the program, prospective students will now need to apply through the regular study permit stream, which involves different requirements, including providing a Guaranteed Investment Certificate (GIC) as proof of financial support. The decision does not affect students who had already submitted applications before the termination, and those students will still have their applications processed under the SDS guidelines.

Immigration lawyer Shamsher Singh Sandhu expressed concerns that this policy change would particularly affect students from Punjab, who typically rely on the SDS program for faster processing after completing their Class XII education. He also noted that the termination of the program might lead to difficulties for students currently in Canada under the SDS, as their chances of securing permanent residency have been severely reduced, and they may eventually have to return to India. Additionally, the Canadian Border Security Agency is reportedly increasing checks on individuals in Canada with student or visitor visas, which could lead to possible deportations.