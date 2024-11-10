Know how to protect your Aadhaar Card number from being misused

New Delhi: Aadhaar Card issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) is an important document. The card is necessary for getting almost all government services. It contains several data as the 12-digit number, person’s name, date of birth, gender and more.

The Unique Identification Authority of India has introduced a vital privacy feature for Aadhaar card users to protect their number, and save it from being misused. The government has introduced the concept of ‘Masked Aadhaar’. This feature obscures certain digits of your Aadhaar number, while still enabling verification and authentication.

Enhanced privacy: Masked Aadhaar will help the user minimize the risk of their Aadhaar number being exposed to unauthorized individuals or organizations which could be hotels, hostels, restaurants, clubs and more

Reduced fraud risk: By limiting the visibility of your Aadhaar number, you could deter potential fraudsters who could exploit your personal information and misuse them for unethical act.

Wide acceptance: Masked Aadhaar is widely recognized across the country (India) and it is further accepted across various sectors, including government services, financial institutions, and private organizations.

Also Read: Itel launches two midrange smartphones: Price, Specifications

You can use masked Aadhaar for a variety of purposes, like:

Travel: For hotel check-ins and other travel-related services, the Masked Aadhaar could be a saviour.

Financial Transactions: For secure identification and verification, this card could be used to save the number from being distributed all across the list.

Government services: For accessing government benefits and services, this card could protect your Aadhaar card number from being publicised.