NPCI launches new UPI feature for payments without a bank account: Steps to activate it

New Delhi: Unified Payments Interface (UPI) is an Indian instant payment system. It was developed by the National Payments Corporation of India in 2016. The interface facilitates inter-bank peer-to-peer and person-to-merchant transactions.UPI is the most popular digital payment system in India.

Now, the NPCI has introduced a new feature for UPI called ’ UPI Circle’. The UPI circle feature allows multiple family members to connect with a single bank account, providing a convenient solution for those without individual accounts.

UPI Circle allows family members without bank accounts to use UPI payments through a shared account. Primary account holders can be up to five secondary people, including elderly family members, a spouse, or children.

How to set up a UPI Circle: Step-by-step guide

Using the BHIM-UPI app for example, here is how to register secondary users in the UPI Circle:

Open BHIM-UPI and Select UPI Circle: Click on “UPI Circle” and choose “Add Family or Friends” to add members. You can either scan their QR code or enter their UPI ID.

Enter UPI ID: After entering their UPI ID, click “Add to My UPI Circle” and input the person’s phone number from your contacts.

Set Access Type: Choose between “spend with limits” (for transactions within a set limit) or “approve every payment” (requiring your approval for each transaction).

Authorize with UPI Pin: After setting limits, confirm with your UPI PIN to add the secondary user.

Family members can now easily transact through UPI without having to have their bank account.