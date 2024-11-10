One terrorist killed in encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir

Srinagar: Security forces neutralized an unidentified terrorist in an encounter in the Rampora area of Sopore, Baramulla district in Jammu and Kashmir. The security forces launched a joint operation based on specific intelligence about the presence of militants in the area

‘Acting on a specific input regarding the presence of terrorists in Rampora Sopore area of Baramulla, a joint anti-terrorist operation was launched by Police and security forces. During the search operation, an exchange of fire took place,’ said Kashmir Zone Police on X (formerly Twitter). Authorities are working to ascertain the identity and group affiliation of the slain terrorist.

On November 5, Jammu and Kashmir police along with 22RR and 92 BN of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) apprehended one terrorist associate identified as Ashiq Hussain Wani who is a resident of Tujar Shareef in J-K’s Sopore. On November 2, two terrorists were killed by security forces during an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

On October 29, the security forces neutralised three terrorists in a high-stakes encounter in Akhnoor, Jammu and Kashmir, following an attack on an Army convoy. On October 20, a doctor and six construction workers were killed when terrorists attacked a tunnel construction site on the Srinagar-Leh national highway in the Ganderbal district.