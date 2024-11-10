Southern Railway cancels, diverts several trains: Full list

Chennai: Southern Railway has announced several changes in the pattern of train services. These adjustments will affect various train services between 13th and 21st November 2024. This changes were announced due to the ongoing line block/power block for the dismantling of Road Over Bridge No. 1136 at Tiruchchirappalli Junction.

Full Cancellation:

Train No. 06888: Karaikkudi – Tiruchchirappalli DEMU, scheduled to depart Karaikkudi at 09.40 hrs, will be completely cancelled on 13th to 21st November 2024.

Short Termination of Services:

Train No. 16833: Mayiladuturai – Tiruchchirappalli Express, departing Mayiladuturai at 08.05 hrs, will be short terminated at Ponmalai on 13th to 21st November 2024. It will operate only between Mayiladuturai and Ponmalai.

Train No. 06810: Erode – Tiruchchirappalli Passenger, leaving Erode at 08.10 hrs, will be short terminated at Tiruchchirappalli Fort on 13th to 21st November 2024. The train will run from Erode to Tiruchchirappalli Fort only.

Train No. 06891: Villupuram – Tiruchchirappalli MEMU, leaving Villupuram at 05.10 hrs, will be short terminated at Ponmalai on 12th to 21st November 2024. The train will operate only between Villupuram and Ponmalai.

Also Read: Know how to request for Google Pay wrong transaction refund

Changes in Origin of Services:

Train No. 06892: Tiruchchirappalli – Villupuram MEMU, scheduled to depart Tiruchchirappalli at 18.00 hrs, will be partially cancelled between Tiruchchirappalli Junction and Ponmalai. The train will start its journey from Ponmalai at 18.09 hrs on 11th to 21st November 2024.

Train No. 16843: Tiruchchirappalli – Palghat Town Express, departing Tiruchchirappalli at 13.00 hrs, will be partially cancelled between Tiruchchirappalli Junction and Tiruchchirappalli Fort. The train will commence its journey from Tiruchchirappalli Fort at 13.12 hrs on 11th to 21st November 2024.

Train No. 16834: Tiruchchirappalli – Mayiladuturai Express, leaving Tiruchchirappalli at 13.10 hrs, will be partially cancelled between Tiruchchirappalli Junction and Tiruverumbur. The train will start its journey from Tiruverumbur at 13.25 hrs on 11th to 21st November 2024.

Diversion of Services:

Train No. 16788: Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra – Tirunelveli Navyug Express, scheduled to depart Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra at 22.25 hrs on 14th November 2024, will be diverted via Karur and Dindigul, skipping Tiruchchirappalli Junction.

Train No. 16353: Kacheguda – Nagercoil Weekly Express, scheduled to depart Kacheguda at 15.45 hrs on 17th November 2024, will be diverted via Karur and Dindigul, bypassing Tiruchchirappalli Junction.