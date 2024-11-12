New Feature Enables KSRTC Booking with Sabarimala Virtual Queue

A new system now allows pilgrims visiting Sabarimala to book Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) travel services alongside their virtual queue reservations, directly on the Travancore Devaswom Board’s official virtual queue platform. This integration was initiated following a review meeting on Sabarimala facilities, led by the Transport Minister at the Pampa Sree Ramasaketham Hall, where it was recommended to add KSRTC’s online booking service to the Devaswom Board’s system.

In addition, the Devaswom Board has organized extensive parking arrangements for up to 16,000 vehicles at Sabarimala, including 2,500 additional spots at Nilakkal. To enhance efficiency, parking at Nilakkal will be operated through the FASTag system, streamlining vehicle entry and exit. Pilgrims are encouraged to utilize FASTag for convenient access. Furthermore, court permission has been secured for 2,000 vehicle parking spaces at Pampa Hilltop and Chakkupalam during the monthly pooja, with plans to extend these facilities for the upcoming Mandala-Makaravilakku festival, pending further court approval.

To handle the increased traffic flow, the Devaswom Board has deployed over 100 ex-servicemen across 17 designated parking grounds in Nilakkal, with three personnel stationed at each location to manage traffic efficiently. Additionally, 6.5 acres of Housing Board land in Erumeli have been earmarked to provide more parking options for pilgrims visiting during the peak festival season.