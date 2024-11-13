14 dead, 10 missing as bus fall into river

Lahore: In a tragic incident, at least 14 people lost their lives and 10 are still missing as the bus they were travelling fell into a river. The accident took place in Gilgit-Baltistan, Pakistan. The bus with 25 passengers were returning from a wedding.

The bride is the only survivor. As per reports, the groom’s family had travelled from Punjab, more than 500 kilometres away, for the wedding and were returning home when the accident happened.

‘There were 25 people in the bus and so far, 14 dead bodies have been recovered while 10 are still missing,’ rescue official Wazir Asad Ali said. The accident occurred due to speeding and the driver losing control of the vehicle.

Fatal road accidents are common in Pakistan, where traffic rules are rarely followed and roads in many rural areas are in poor condition. In Balochistan in August, 12 men died when their bus crashed into a ravine on the Makran Coastal Highway. In another accident that month, 24 people on board a bus were killed when it plunged into a ravine near the town of Azad Pattan on the border between Punjab province and Pakistan-administered Kashmir.