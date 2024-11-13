IMD forecasts 3-day rainfall, temperature drop in Bengaluru

After almost two weeks of dry weather and a sluggish northeast monsoon, Bengaluru is set to experience light to moderate rainfall in the coming days, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). A developing cyclonic circulation over the southwest Bay of Bengal is projected to intensify into a low-pressure system, which could bring showers to multiple Karnataka districts. This system, observed on Monday, is expected to move westward toward Tamil Nadu and Sri Lanka, impacting regions including Bengaluru Rural, Bengaluru City, Kolar, Chikkaballapur, Tumkur, and Ramanagara with isolated rainfall starting Tuesday.

IMD Bengaluru’s Scientist ‘E,’ CS Patil, noted that parts of southern Karnataka are likely to see widespread rain over the next five days, potentially reducing daytime temperatures by two to three degrees Celsius. Bengaluru, which recently recorded daytime highs around 27 to 28 degrees Celsius, might experience a slight cooling effect with the onset of rain. Although some northern parts of Karnataka may get light showers, most areas in the north will likely remain dry.

The forecast suggests that Bengaluru will experience cloudy skies and foggy mornings for the next few days, with moderate rain, thunder, and lightning anticipated on Wednesday as winds from the east blow at around 19 km/h. These weather changes are expected to provide some relief to Bengaluru residents who have been facing unusually dry conditions lately.