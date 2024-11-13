Know how to delete your X (Twitter) account

Mumbai: X (formerly known as Twitter) is the most popular micro-blogging website. If you want to delete your account then it can be done easily.

Step-by-step guide on deactivating or deleting your X (formerly Twitter) account permanently:

Deactivating your X account:

Deactivating your X account is a temporary redressal which enables you to pause your activity on the platform. Here is how you can deactivate your account without any hassle:

On your mobile device:

Access your profile on X, which is in the top left corner.

Navigate to the settings and privacy option.

Select account and tap on your account.

There, choose the “Deactivate your account” option.

Confirm deactivation by entering your password

On your desktop:

Log in to your X account.

Go to Settings: Click on the “More” button and select “Settings and Privacy.”

Choose the “Deactivate your account” option.

Confirm Deactivation by entering your password and clicking “Deactivate.”

Please note that once you deactivate your account, it will not delete it permanently. Users will get a window of 30 inactive days for their X account, or the account will permanently be deleted.

Reactivating Your X Account:

If you want to reactivate your deactivated account, simply log back into your X account within the 30-day deactivation period. After 30-days, the platform will itself will delete your account.

Permanently deleting your account:

Users need to remember that once they choose to delete their X account permanently, then they will not be able to recover it. Hence, they will have to be sure if they want backup if there is any important data or information available on the platform, they would like to extract, before taking a permanent exit by deleting the account.